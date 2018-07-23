VW Boychoir announces summer camp

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Boychoir is hosting its annual summer camp from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, through Thursday, August 2, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Van Wert.

The camp is a great way for boys to meet new friends and learn more about music through singing. Each evening of the three-day camp will include singing, games, and refreshments. There is no cost to participate.

The choir is directed by Phillip Winfield of Delphos with Melissa Clay as accompanist and Larry Taylor as arranger and technical director.

The Van Wert Area Boychoir is a non-profit organization incorporated in 2004 that is open to all Van Wert area boys in grades 3-6. The mission of the choir is to provide opportunities for boys of all backgrounds and abilities to participate in a quality musical, cultural, and educational experience. The Boychoir is financially supported by board fundraisers and the Van Wert County Foundation.

After the camp, the choir will resume its regular rehearsals beginning Sunday, August 5, also at Trinity United Methodist Church in Van Wert. Rehearsals are held from 6-7:30 p.m. each Sunday. Families with boys interested in attending the camp or joining the choir for the upcoming season can get more information by calling 419.513.0554 or 419.238.1962.