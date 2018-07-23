Local gas prices down; below state ave.

Van Wert independent/submitted information

Local gas prices are down slightly and are lower than or match the statewide average according to information provided by GasBuddy.com. The local price decrease also mirrors a statewide trend.

Murphy USA has Van Wert’s lowest gas price at $2.54 a gallon, followed by Lassus Handy Dandy on North Washington Street, at $2.58 per gallon. One Stop Shop on North Washington, Shell on South Washington Street, and the Pak-A-Sak Marathon on South Shannon Street all checked in at $2.63 a gallon. Brookside Marathon on West Main is charging $2.65, while Pak-A-Sak Marathon’s West Main Street location and Tyler’s Short Stop Marathon on East Main are charging $2.69 per gallon.

Gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 9.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.69 on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. This compares with the national average that has fallen 4.4 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.82, according to GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices on July 23 in Ohio have ranged widely over the last five years: $2.20 per gallon in 2017, $2.06 in 2016, $2.55 in 2015, $3.45 in 2014 and $3.53 in 2013.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 48.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago and are 6.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has dropped 1.6 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 55.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Last week saw a small party at the pump- gas prices in nearly all states moved lower as the national average fell to its lowest in 75 days,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With Libya resuming oil exports, oil prices have been under pressure the last two weeks, falling briefly under $68 per barrel last week, closing out the week far lower than two weeks ago when oil prices touched $75.”

“In addition, signs are pointing to greater oil production from both Russia and Saudi Arabia, further tempering fears of too little supply,” DeHaan continued. “It has been the large drop in the price of crude oil that has opened the door for gasoline and diesel prices to move lower for the time being.”

“Retail gas prices still have some downward movement coming to catch up to the recent drop in oil,” DeHaan added.