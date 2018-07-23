Ducks ‘swim’ in Town Creek

Several hundred rubber ducks were dumped into Van Wert’s Town Creek on Saturday as part of the “Duck Derpy” at the fourth annual Town Creek Live celebration. The ducks floated from the starting line near the Wassenberg Art Center to the bridge along Main Street. Prize winning ducks belonged to Tracy Baer (first place, $1500), CMS Holdings (second place, $500) and Karla Lippi (third place, $200). The event also included food from various vendors, art, an interactive presentation and live music. Video by Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent