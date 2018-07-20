Upcoming club shoot: Town Creek Live!

The Van Wert Area Photography Club’s next photo shoot, Town Creek Live!, is coming up this Saturday, July 21, starting around 3 p.m. It appears there will be plenty of photo ops during the event.

Wassenberg Art Center Director Hope Wallace stated in her “WassUp” column that outside the center (and at approximate times), there would be performances by the Woodland Sky Group PowWow (5 and 8 p.m.), the Twenty Fives (9 p.m.), and URB (5:30 p.m.), while the Scrubby Bubble Sound Car will be touring the grounds. The Pyroscope Fire Performances are scheduled for 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.

You won’t have to eat much before arriving because there will be at least nine food stands set up to offer their gourmet specialties (3-9 p.m.).

Hope said that activities going on inside Wassenberg Art Center included an interactive art exhibit, a field of artfully crafted sunflowers, and an open mic event hosted by Dennis Yurich from Cleveland.

The event ends at midnight, so you can stay as long as you, your equipment, and cash permit. You don’t have to be a club member to participate in the shoot and, best of all, there’s no admission charge, so we hope to see you there.

For those who may be coming from out of town, the art center is located on the east side of South Washington Street. (U.S. 127), on the south bank of Town Creek. It’s between two traffic lights on Washington. Just look for the building matching the picture.