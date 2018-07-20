RLF loan closing

133 Bistro owners Jack Murati, Sabir Asipi, and Kimberly Gumpp closed Thursday on a $25,000 Revolving Loan Fund loan that will help them purchase the former Balyeat’s Coffee Shop building at 133 E. Main St. in downtown Van Wert. Shown with 133 Bistro owners are Krista Somerton, administrator of the Revolving Loan Fund, and Adam Ries of First Federal Savings & Loan, which also provided financing for the project.Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent