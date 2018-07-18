Price hired as MSVW executive director

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

New Main Street Van Wert Director Mitch Price has a passion for Van Wert, and a passion for non-profit organizations like the downtown organization he now heads.

Price said that, while he very much enjoyed his 2½ years with Purmort Brothers Insurance, he is happy to be working for a non-profit organization again.

“I was at the YMCA for 13 years, and I obviously loved being there and made a lot of cool connections,” he said.

Price, a 2000 graduate of Van Wert High School who later earned a business degree at Wright State University’s Lake Campus, added that he is also excited to be able to maintain and build upon the efforts of former MSVW executive directors Adam Ries and Dan Baisden.

“My passion has always been non-profits,” Price said, noting that he doesn’t feel he needs to “recreate the wheel”, but mostly maintain the many events and activities of the Main Street organization, while adding his own personality and strengths to the organization.

One huge advantage of Main Street Van Wert, Price noted, is its strong board.

“The Main Street board is one of the best non-profit boards in Van Wert; it’s very active,” Price said, and he should know, since he spent 2½ years as a board member and a year on its executive board.

MSVW Board President Mark Verville is also pleased to have Price on board as the organization’s director.

“Mitch has demonstrated a passion for our community with his previous employers, Purmort Brothers Insurance Agency and the YMCA, as well as being an active member of Van Wert Service Club and Board and Committee member of Main Street Van Wert; we are excited for this next phase of the organization,” Verville said. “Our recent executive directors, Adam Ries and Dan Baisden, have set a high bar and we feel Mitch can build on the solid platform they helped establish.

“We have very active and engaged board and committee members who will work with Mitch to drive our mission to stimulate growth and development in historic downtown Van Wert,” Verville added.

Price, who officially began his new job on Monday, has had to hit the ground running, though, with one of the biggest Main Street events, Town Creek Live!, coming up this weekend.

The annual festival, which will run from 3-11 p.m. Monday, includes 11 food trucks, the Duck Derpy duck race on Town Creek, and lots of entertainment and other events and activities. Price said there are still ducks available for purchase for the race at a cost of $5 apiece, or a “quack pack” of six ducks for $25. Top prize for this year’s race is $1,500, up from $1,000 last year.

Price said that, following Town Creek Live!, he plans to introduce himself to the downtown business people and begin working to assist them with their businesses. He said he was excited to see Brewed Expressions move their coffee shop business to the downtown area, noting that he even had to wait in line because the shop was so busy.

“That’s really cool to see,” Price noted.

Basically, the new Main Street director said he just wants to improve a community he loves and to make it the best it can be for the next generation.

“I’m very proud of Van Wert and I just want my kids to have the same opportunities I had growing up,” Price said, adding: “This is a perfect fit for me.”