VW volleyball camp is next week

Van Wert independent sports

A reminder that Van Wert’s annual volleyball camp will be held July 23-26, from 5-7 p.m. each day at Van Wert High School.

The camp is open to all girls entering grades 5-8, and the cost is $40. The camp will be run by Van Wert High School coaches and volleyball players.

Girls who do not have a registration form will be given one the first night of camp.