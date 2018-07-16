Reunion event organized for military vets

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

With the success of its dinners for World War II, Korea, and Vietnam veterans, the Van Wert County Veterans Service Office is looking to create more opportunities for veterans of all ages and their families to enjoy some summer fun together.

“We’ve covered everyone but the younger veterans with the dinners,” said Veterans Service Officer Barry Johns, who added that younger vets indicated their preference for something more family-oriented that a sit-down dinner anyway.

Next month, the Veterans Service Office will host a picnic-style event at the YMCA of Van Wert County’s Camp Clay facility. The event, which will begin at noon on Saturday, August 4, will provide a number of activities for veterans and their immediate families, which would include grandchildren for older vets.

“The intention of this, if we get a good showing, is to have an annual veterans reunion,” Johns said.

In addition to providing an event where veterans and their families can socialize, there will also be picnic-style food and lots of activities for people of all ages, especially kids. Food will likely be served sometime in the mid-afternoon, Johns said, noting that food will typical picnic fare, such as hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, and chips, as well as beverages.

Event activities will include the Camp Clay splash pad, swimming and paddleboats on Lake Rotary, nature hikes, and much more.

“Everything that’s available at Camp Clay will likely be available that day at some point,” Johns noted, while noting the air-conditioned Rotary Nature Center will also be open for older vets who need some relief from the heat.

“We’re also trying to get a couple of golf carts (to assist veterans with mobility problems who want to attend),” Johns noted.

To get the event off the ground, Johns is asking veterans interested in attending the event to call the Veterans Service Office at 419.238.9592 to he can get a headcount and have enough food for all those attending.

“We’ll probably increase that a little bit in case some veterans show up last minute,” he said, but added he hopes most vets will call so they can get an accurate number of attendees.

Veterans also asked to bring lawn chairs or a blanket, since there are only a limited number of picnic tables available at the Camp Clay shelterhouse, where veterans will gather. Everything else will be provided.

Johns is also seeking volunteers from the community to help with set-up, serving the meal, and cleaning up afterwards.

“I don’t really want to see veterans serving veterans,” he said, noting that he feels the veterans deserve to have an event where they can relax and just socialize with one another.

Anyone interested in volunteering to assist with the event can also call the Veterans Service Office at the above number.