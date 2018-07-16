Gladys M. Utterback

Gladys M. Utterback, 94, of Payne, died Sunday, July 15, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born August 19, 1923, in Payne, the daughter of Charles and Norma (Burkley) Copsey, who both preceded her in death. In 1939, she married Earl Mobley who died in 1962. In February 1964, she married George Utterback, who preceded died February 13, 1974.

She was a member of Payne Church of the Nazarene, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 297 Paulding Eagles Aerie 2405 Auxiliary, and Paulding Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Unit 587.

She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, dancing and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Janet (Larry) McMillan and Jerry (Jean) Mobley, both of Paulding, John Mobley of Wauseon, Jeff (Teal) Mobley of Payne, and George (Kim) Utterback of Paulding; along many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

A son, James Mobley; two grandsons, James Mobley Jr. and Jesse Mobley; and three brothers, Charles, Paul, and Earl “Pete” Copsey, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 18, at Payne Church of the Nazarene, with Pastor Mike Harper officiating. Burial will follow in Wiltsie Cemetery in Payne.

Visitation will be from 4-8 PM Tuesday, July 17, at Den Herder Funeral Home in Paulding, as well as from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Payne Church of the Nazarene or Paulding County Senior Center.

Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.