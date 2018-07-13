United Way funds CERT

The Van Wert County CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) and the county Emergency Management Agency were awarded funding by United Way of Van Wert County. CERT is a first time funded agency and will be using the money to assist local fire and disaster victims. Funds will also be used for canteening of emergency responders, victims, and volunteers at various disasters. Shown are (from the left) EMA Director Rick McCoy, United Way Executive Director Vicki Smith, and CERT Chairman Mark Klausing. photo submitted