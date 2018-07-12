Wassenberg Art Park work continuing

Our dedicated contractors, sculptors, landscapers, and staff have been working their tails off on the Wassenberg Art Park trying to get it ready for Town Creek Live! 2018. Life sometimes has a way, in the form of weather, sickness, and other various hurdles, of getting in the way.

Some components of the park will not be complete, but that’s not stopping us from having a great event. Plus, this just gives us another reason to host a celebration later! The Wassenberg Art Park at Town Creek Live! 2018 will be what we call in the art world a “soft opening”. Our official blowout ribboncutting will be held at a date in the near future. Stay tuned for launch information.

Oh the traveling gourmet food is lining up very nicely this year for Town Creek Live! We will have Affiné (farm to table), Big Apple Pizza, Pizza Diva, Ziffles Zip & Go (barbecue), Ragin Cajun, Susan’s Cocina (Spanish/Cuban), Let’s Wrap, Whip-n-Chill, and CJs Shaved Ice. The free festival will also host national performers Woodland Sky Group PowWow, the Twenty Fives of Toledo, and U.R.B. of Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Scrubby Bubble Sound Car will be glowing and thumping around and giving rides, while inside there will be an interactive art exhibit created by the community: an indoor field of artfully crafted sunflowers.

Also inside will be an open mic event hosted by Dennis Yurich of Cleveland’s popular band, Vanity Crash. Mark your calendars for Saturday, July 21, from 3 p.m.-midnight.

Have you adopted your ducks for Town Creek Live! 2018? If not, better get quacking! Duck adoptions are $5 each or $25 for a six-piece quack-pack.

Market at the Wass is continuing every Saturday, with more vendors selling fruits, veggies, eggs, baked goods, artisan items, and much more! The market continues through August 25. Grow something? Make something? We still have vendor spaces available! Markets will begin at 9 a.m. and close up at 1 p.m. Good eating is an art!

Our next summer camp is coming up on July 17 with the third and final session beginning on July 30. Each session will offer different, thought provoking projects such as Squiggle wire portraits, felted bugs, monster masks, life-size sunflowers and mandalas. Instructor Emilie Fisher, BFA from St. Francis College is an experienced summer art camp instructor. Emilie has taught the last few years at notable camps in Indiana and Ohio.

Session 2: July 17-20

Ages 5-11: 10 a.m.-noon

Ages 12 and up: 1-3 p.m.

Instructor: Emilie Fisher

Session 2: July 30-August 3

Ages 5-11: 10 a.m.-noon

Ages 12 and up: 1-3 p.m.

Instructor: Emilie Fisher

Space is limited, scholarships are available, call 419.238.6837 to inquire or request a scholarship. The application process is very simple.

Cost per session: WAC members $40, non-members $45

Call 419.238.6837 or email info@wassenbergartcenter.org for more information.

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor: Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m.-noon. Ongoing. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign up available.

ArtNight: Every Thursday at 6 p.m. It’s free, and art staff is on site to assist you with your project. Watch Facebook for featured projects. Enjoy a glass of wine or beer while you are here, hang out with friends, create and relax. Play an instrument? Bring it along.

Beginning June 28, our ArtNights will be filled with sunflower crafting. Make a sunflower, put your name on it, take it home after the exhibit. We will show you how and best of all; it’s free.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837, email info@wassenbergartcenter.org.