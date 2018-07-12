Michael H. Coats

Michael H. Coats, 60, of Ohio City, and formerly of Rockford, died Wednesday night, July 11, 2018, at Lima Memorial Hospital, where he was a patient.

He was born April 24, 1958, in Celina, the son of Howard and Joan (Waldron) Coats, who both who survive in Sebring, Florida. On April 27, 1985, he married the former Sheryl Kline, who survives in Ohio City.

Other survivors include two children, Shelby Coats and Zachary Coats, both of Ohio City; a brother, Doug Coats; and two sisters, Tammy (Terry) Ault and Cathy Schreima.

Private services for the family will be held at a later date.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.

Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.