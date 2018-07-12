Family needs help following house fire

VW independent/submitted information

Local emergency response officials are seeking donations for a Van Wert family that lost everything in a house fire that occurred Tuesday morning.

At 1:15 Tuesday morning, the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was dispatched by Van Wert Fire Department to a house fire on South Franklin Street.

A couple, expecting their first child, lost everything in the fire. The CERT partnered with The Salvation Army, United Way, and Walmart to get the fire victims immediate assistance. A follow-up meeting with the family determined that the following items are still needed:

Men’s clothing — Pants size 34 x 34, shirt size M/L, and shoe size 10½

Women’s clothing — Shorts size (M), shirt size M, and shoe size 7

Bedding for a full-size bed is also needed.

Walmart gift cards for personal and hygiene items and fuel.

Clothing donations for the family need to be taken to The Salvation Army Thrift Store on South Washington Street and labeled as “Webster” family donations.

Monetary donations will be accepted at The Van Wert County Foundation made out to Van Wert County Foundation/CERT, with “Webster” in the memo line.

Donations will be collected until Friday, July 20. CERT and Salvation Army will deliver items and donations to the family.