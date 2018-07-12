Club shooting at Town Creek Live! event

Can you believe it’s been 10 full months since the categories for the 2018 County Fair Photography Exhibit were first posted? Those were: Sports in Motion, Living Creatures, Transportation, Shapes, and Night Time/Low Light. If time should continue at this pace, it will soon be the end of August and our pictures will have been registered at the fair board office!

Sports in Motion means you’re going to have to show a person, people, and/or an object or multiple things moving during a sporting event.

As Living Creatures, they must possess life, and secondly, they can independently choose to move. So you may select from the vertebrates: reptiles, amphibians, birds, fish, and mammals, or the invertebrates.

Transportation might show a person or something being moved, depicts a person or something transporting a person or something, displays an item that a person or something would use to move a person or something, or finally, exhibits the work or business of conveying a person or something.

It’s a fact that just about any two- or three-dimensional object has either a general or specific shape. Shape may also be related to the condition of something, or to the body, contour, or outward appearance of an object.

By definition of low light, you can begin shooting when the sun drops below the horizon. In addition to cityscapes and landscapes, candlelight and stage performances could also be included in your list of potential photos.

Remember too that you can enter two (but not identical) photos in the same category. For example, a rider on a horse could not be submitted as the rider being transported by a horse and the horse transporting a person. In either case, good luck!

The club had such a good time with the Decatur Sculpture Shoot, that it has selected the Town Creek Live event on Saturday, July 21, starting at 3 p.m., at the Wassenberg Art Center here in Van Wert for its next shoot. There is no admission charge to this event. More details on the shoot will be given as they become available.