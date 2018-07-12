City man sent to prison on drug charges

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A Van Wert man who received a prison term in connection with a variety of drug-related offenses was among 11 people who appeared this week for hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Ryan Schaadt, 33, was charged with one count each of trafficking in marijuana and aggravated possession of drugs, each a felony of the third degree, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

Judge Marin D. Burchfield sentenced Schaadt to 36 months in prison on each of the third-degree felony charges, with the sentences to run consecutive to each other, and 12 months in prison on the fifth-degree felony count, which is to run concurrently to the other sentences for a total of 72 months in prison.

Judge Burchfield gave Schaadt credit for 68 days already served while awaiting sentencing, and also ordered the forfeiture of cash seized at the time of his arrest to the Van Wert Police Department.

Two other people were also sentenced on Wednesday.

Shannon Augustus, 28, of Ohio City, was given two years of community control, including 60 days in jail, of which 50 days was suspended, on a charge of sexual imposition, a misdemeanor of the third degree. He was also classified as a Tier 1 sexual offender, and must also undergo mental health and substance abuse assessments, as well as provide 52 hours of community service.

Idris Nuriddean, 42, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, including 60 days in jail beginning July 16, on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth degree. He must also serve 200 hours of community service and money and scales seized when he was arrested were ordered forfeited to the VWPD.

Three people were also arraigned this week.

Amber Baker, 28, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs into a jail, a felony of the third degree, and aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. She was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 15.

Alissa Brooks, 26, of Paulding, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. She was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 24.

Dustin Akers, 40, of Lima, pleaded not guilty to one count of failure to provide an address as a sex offender, a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, July 23.

Justin Reynolds, 27, of Van Wert, appeared in court on Tuesday and changed his plea to guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him in telecommunications harassment, a felony of the fifth degree. Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for 8 a.m. Monday, August 13.

Reynolds also admitted to violating his probation by failing to report to the probation office. He was released on a surety bond on the condition he maintain employment and verify it, be at home from 9 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. each day and report to probation on a weekly basis.

Nicole Conn, 41, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her bond conditions by testing positive for methamphetamine and Ecstasy. She was released on a surety bond on the condition that she enter a treatment program in Manistee, Michigan. A pretrial conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, August 30.

Two people entered changes of pleas on Wednesday.

Richard Raber, 26, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He then requested, and was granted, treatment in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

Donald O’Day, 41, of Van Wert, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the third degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing scheduled for 9 a.m. August 30.

Milo Holt Jr., 19, of Van Wert, signed a waiver of his constitutional right to a speedy trial in open court on Wednesday and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 25, and his bond was continued.