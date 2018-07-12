2 men injured in semi rollover on U.S. 30

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol is currently investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on U.S. 30 near Lincoln Highway.

At approximately 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, Mohamed Adbi Saeed, 26, of Burnsville, Minnesota, was operating a 2016 Freightliner semi tractor-trailer rig carrying miscellaneous freight west on U.S 30. Occupying the sleeper birth of the semi was Bennie Warren McCurtin, 37, of Lawton, Oklahoma.

According to troopers, Saeed lost control of the semi, which veered off the left side of the roadway, traveled through the median, and entered the eastbound lanes, where it overturned and spilled its freight onto the roadway.

The semi continued to slide over the eastbound lanes and came to rest in a ditch on the south side of U.S. 30. Saeed, who was partially thrown from the semi, became pinned under the vehicle and had to be extricated by mechanical devices. After he was freed, Saeed was flown by air ambulance to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo with serious injuries. McCurtin suffered minor injuries and was transported to Van Wert Health by ambulance.

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 were closed for approximately 1½ hours and traffic was detoured by Ohio Department of Transportation workers.

In addition to ODOT, those providing assistance included the Van Wert Sheriff’s Office, Middle Point EMS and Fire, Hague Towing and Recovery, and Big Daddy’s Towing and Recovery.

The crash remains under investigation and alcohol is not believed to be a factor. Neither the driver nor occupant were wearing seatbelts, which would have reduced the severity of the injuries.