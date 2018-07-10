Three VW teams finish 2nd at tourney

Van Wert fared well during this past weekend’s annual Don Bachman Memorial Tournament held at Jubilee Park and Smiley Park. The 8U, 10U and 12U teams each finished second, while the 11U team also participated in the tournament, which featured nearly 30 youth baseball squads from northwest Ohio and Indiana. Pictured below is the 12U Dons team, front row, left to right: Keaton Sudduth, Kaydin Doner, Kaden Shaffer, Briston Wise, Ashton Baer and Reese Krugh. Middle row, left to right: Kaden Farmer, Xavier Leal, Conner Campbell and Landen Frieden. Back row, left to right: Spencer Wise, Stacey Baer, Brylen Parker, James Welker and Brent Mosier. Photo courtesy of Erika Wise