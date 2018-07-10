Law Enforcement 7/10/18

Van Wert Police

July 8, 3:55 a.m. — Kaden C. Agler-Phillips, 20, of 504 S. Wayne St., was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI), underage consumption, underage possession, an open container violation, illegal possession of fireworks, and possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia as a result of a traffic stop in the city.

July 6, 12:40 p.m. — Tyran Jemison, 44, of 11053 Lincoln Highway, was arrested and charged with burglary for entering a residence in the 300 block of Boyd Avenue unannounced and without permission.

July 8, 1:25 a.m. — Jered J.R. Panning, 20, of Ottoville, was arrested on a warrant issued in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court while in the 500 block of South Vine Street.

July 6, 6:28 p.m. — Joshua D. Burnett, 40, of 1001 West Chester Court, was arresting on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant issued on behalf of the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.

July 4, 8 p.m. — Sarah I. Phillips, 17, of 717 E. Sycamore St., was charged with domestic violence for an incident that occurred at her residence.

July 2, 4:18 p.m. — Brian L. Lutts, 30, of Middle Point, was charged with one count of theft in connection with a theft report from the local Walmart Supercenter.

July 1, 11:03 p.m. — Tyler L. Kast, 26, of 524 N. Race St., was arrested on a warrant issued for the Celina Police Department while at his residence.

July 1, 4:06 a.m. — Nicole D. Conn, 41, of 233 Thistlewood Court, Apt. 414, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant while in the 200 block of West Main Street.

June 29, 11:38 p.m. — Theodore A. King, 33, of Convoy, was cited for possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the 600 block of Jennings Road.

June 30, 8:33 p.m. — Houston E. Young, 35, of Mount Airy, North Carolina, was cited for possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree; Travis W. Burkhart, 38, also of Mount Airy, was cited for theft by deception, a misdemeanor of the first degree; Kimberly S. Bruner, 40, also of Mount Airy, was charged with improper handling of a firearm, a felony of the fourth degree; and Kevin W. McMillian, 42, also of Mount Airy, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree, while all four were in the 800 block of North Washington Street.