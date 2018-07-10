Jimmi Joe Poling

Jimmi Joe Poling, 67, of Scott, passed onto his next life on Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, on June 5, 1951, the son of Burnell and Katie (Hockenberry) Poling, who both preceded him in death.

He retired 1993 from GM Powertrain of Defiance after 25 years of service.

He was a 1969 graduate of Blue Creek High School in Haviland. Jim maintained his love of motorcycles, antique cars, canoeing, and traveling originally fostered by his parents and grandparents. A loving tinkerer, he always saw possibility, bravery, and sensibility in everything he touched. A master navigator, he could always find a scenic route and held a keen eye for the local dive. His love of a good road trip was only surpassed by that of his devotion to his family and his commitment to compassion. With a helping hand and the most comfortable of silence, he effortlessly embodied stoicism and kindness. Family was paramount in his life. His beloved children and grandchildren brought immense joy to his life. He wasn’t one to miss a good ball game. He was a member of the Eagles Aerie 2405 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 587, both of Paulding.

His best friend and brother, Jackie Ray Poling, also preceded him in death.

Survivors inlcude his life partner, Kimberly Mayer; his children, Krista (Charles) Gonzales of Paulding, Jack (Carrie) Poling of Defiance, and Vanessa Poling of Louisville, Kentucky; eight grandchildren, Alyssa, Javier, and Quintin, Jeremy, Tarron, Emily, Eiros, and William; two great-grandchildren, Gabriel and AJ; a brother, Kim (Deb) Poling of Englewood, Florida; and one sister, Sonya Riggenbach of Van Wert.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July13, at DenHerder Funeral Home in Paulding.

A celebration of Jimmie’s life will be held from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, July 12, and an hour prior to funeral services Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Scott EMS squad.

Condolences may be expressed at www.denherderfh.com.