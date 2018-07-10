Elks donate 4-H camp scholarship funds

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently made a donation to the Van Wert County 4-H Council in the amount of $1,500.

The monies were distributed as $100 camper scholarships to help 15 local 4-H members attend the annual 4-H Camp at Camp Palmer on July 5-9.

The funds were made available from an Anniversary Grant the lodge received from the Elks National Foundation. These grants are made available to all Elks Lodges this year since the Order of Elks is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

The Elks National Foundation is a perpetual trust fund established in 1928 by the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Contributions to the Foundation are made each year by close to 1 million Elks and their families and friends from more than 2,000 Elks Lodges across the United States, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Philippines.

Van Wert Lodge is proud to be able to assist these young people so they could attend camp this year.