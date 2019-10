Crestview stuns Lincolnview

Lincolnview’s Clayton Leeth tries to beat the throw to Crestview’s Trevor Sheets during Monday’s ACME baseball sectional baseball game. The Knights rallied from a 3-0 deficit to upset the No. 1 seed Lancers 4-3. Crestview improved to 10-5 and advanced to district competition, while Lincolnview’s season came to a close with a record of 10-7-1. Photo courtesy of Wyatt Richardson