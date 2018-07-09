Van Wert defeats Lincolnview

Van Wert’s Parker Conrad attempts to slide ahead of the throw to Lincolnview’s Creed Jessee, during Sunday’s ACME sectional championship game in Convoy. The No. 2 seed Cougars won the sectional title with a 9-2 victory over the top-seeded Lancers. The victory means Van Wert will play Elida in this week’s district tournament at Lima Central Catholic. The Bulldogs advanced with a 9-4 victory over Shawnee on Sunday. Lincolnview will play Crestview tonight, with the winner moving on to the district tournament. Photo courtesy of Wyatt Richardson