Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019

Van Wert defeats Lincolnview

Van Wert’s Parker Conrad attempts to slide ahead of the throw to Lincolnview’s Creed Jessee, during Sunday’s ACME sectional championship game in Convoy. The No. 2 seed Cougars won the sectional title with a 9-2 victory over the top-seeded Lancers. The victory means Van Wert will play Elida in this week’s district tournament at Lima Central Catholic. The Bulldogs advanced with a 9-4 victory over Shawnee on Sunday. Lincolnview will play Crestview tonight, with the winner moving on to the district tournament. Photo courtesy of Wyatt Richardson

POSTED: 07/09/18 at 7:05 am. FILED UNDER: Sports