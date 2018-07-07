Treasurer has final property tax reminder

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County Treasurer Beverly Fuerst reminds all property owners that real estate taxes are due this coming Wednesday, July 11. Payments paid by mail must be postmarked on or before July 11.

Those who want to use a credit card to pay their taxes can do so by visiting the treasurer’s website at www.vanwertcounty.org(there is a 3 percent merchant fee for those who use a credit card). For taxpayers’ convenience, First Bank of Berne is also accepting tax payments.

Any homeowner who has not received a tax statement should contact the Treasurer’s Office immediately at 419.238.5177.