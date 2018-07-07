Group plans summer camp at Camp Clay

VW independent/submitted information

Buckeye Youth will host a summer camp on Friday, July 20, at the YMCA’s Camp Clay.

Camp is open to boys and girls age 5 to 12. The cost is $12 for members and $9 for each additional sibling and $15 for non-members and $12 for each additional sibling. Camp check in will begin at 11 a.m. Friday and camp will run until 10 a.m. Saturday. Meals and snacks will be provided.

There are 18 beds in the cabin and they will be given to those registering first. Everyone else will need to sleep on the floor. Items to bring include a sleeping bag, pillow, shoes and socks for hiking, clothing for both warm and cool weather, a swimsuit, towel, sunscreen, bug spray, flashlight, and personal toiletry items.

There will be a martial arts demonstration and training session by 540 Martial Arts and Dennis Myers. Shad Robeson from 540 Martial Arts will be doing a sword demonstration. Other activities planned for the event include a craft project, swimming, games, and a campfire. Children are expected to obey the rules and cooperate with the supervisors and teen counselors.

Those interested in participating should fill out a permission slip outside the Buckeye Youth office door, 147 E. Main St., Suite D, in Van Wert (the office door is near the North Market Street entrance closest to the sheriff’s office). If no one is in the office, place the permission slip under the door with payment. There will be a liability release form to sign when kids are checked in at Camp Clay.

Or pre-register by calling 419.238.3546 and leave a message with the child’s name, age, address, and a phone number to call back. All participants, as well as teen helpers, must fill out a registration form by Tuesday July 17. A Buckeye Youth representative will be in the office Monday and Tuesday, July 16-17, from 5-7 p.m.

Buckeye Y Youth Inc. is a United Way Agency and received funding for camp from the Van Wert County Foundation.