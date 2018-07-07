The Van Wert County Courthouse

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019

Cougars roar past Knights

Van Wert’s T.J. Reynolds beats the throw to Crestview’s Brant Richardson during Friday’s ACME sectional opener in Convoy. On the strength of a nine run fifth inning, the Cougars topped the Knights 13-2 in a run ruled game. Crestview will play St. Marys Memorial today, and Van Wert will take on No. 1 seed Lincolnview at 1 p.m. Sunday. The Lancers advanced with a 14-4 victory over Delphos Jefferson. Photo courtesy of Wyatt Richardson

POSTED: 07/07/18 at 5:42 am. FILED UNDER: Sports