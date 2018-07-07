Cougars roar past Knights

Van Wert’s T.J. Reynolds beats the throw to Crestview’s Brant Richardson during Friday’s ACME sectional opener in Convoy. On the strength of a nine run fifth inning, the Cougars topped the Knights 13-2 in a run ruled game. Crestview will play St. Marys Memorial today, and Van Wert will take on No. 1 seed Lincolnview at 1 p.m. Sunday. The Lancers advanced with a 14-4 victory over Delphos Jefferson. Photo courtesy of Wyatt Richardson