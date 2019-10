Public employee retirees to meet in July

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County Chapter 12, District 2, Public Employee Retirees Inc. (PERI), will hold its next meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 11, at Trinity Friends Church, 605 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert.

Mayor Amy Carles of the Ohio Consumer Counsel will be the guest speaker, while refreshments will be served beginning at 9:45 that morning.