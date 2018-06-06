Richardson retires from VWPD in June

VW independent/submitted information

After 25 full-time years in law enforcement, Van Wert Police Officer Stephen E. Richardson retired on June 5.

He started with the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and worked there for four years before coming to the Police Department on January 19, 1997, where he has worked for more than 21 years.

In addition to working as a uniformed officer, Richardson served the department as an instructor in both radar and firearms. During his 12 years as the range officer, he was instrumental in implementing scenario-based training the department still uses today.

Officer Richardson always emphasized officer safety/survival in his training, which was very valuable.

The department and the City of Van Wert would like to thank Officer Richardson for his years of service and wish him all the best in his retirement and future job endeavors.