Summer league baseball in full swing

Crestview’s Logan Gerardot tries to beat the throw to second base during Monday’s ACME baseball game against Delphos Jefferson. The Knights picked up their first win of the season with a 5-4 victory over the Wildcats. In other summer league action on Monday, Van Wert run ruled Delphos St. John’s 10-0, while Lincolnview and Ayersville played a doubleheader – sort of. The Lancers won the first game in a slugfest 14-10, and led 10-3 in the second inning of the nightcap before it was called because of darkness. Photo courtesy of Wyatt Richardson