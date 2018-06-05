Crestview baseball players honored

The Crestview baseball program concluded its season with head coach Jim Wharton and his coaching staff recognizing the team’s accomplishments during a 16-6 season which earned the Knights a share of the NWC championship, a sectional championship and a district runner-up finish. Scholar Athletes include (top, left to right): Kole Small, Brett Schumm, Brant Richardson, Griffin Painter, Kaden Short, Dylan Hicks, Riley Saylor, and Caden Hurless. Special Awards (bottom, left to right): Kole Small (Pitching Award & 1st Team NWC), Brett Schumm (Mason Springer Leadership Award & NWC Honorable Mention), Dylan Hicks (Offensive Knight Award, Jamey Davis Loyalty Award, NWC Honorable Mention), Brant Richardson (Pitching Award & 1st Team NWC), Charles Stefanek (Jamey Davis Loyalty Award), Derek Stout (Jeff “Squirt” Royer Heart Award & NWC Honorable Mention), and Caden Hurless (Rusty Hyitt Toughness Award & 1st Team NWC). Not pictured: Griffin Painter (2nd Team NWC). Photos submitted