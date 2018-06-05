The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019

Crestview baseball players honored

The Crestview baseball program concluded its season with head coach Jim Wharton and his coaching staff recognizing the team’s accomplishments during a 16-6 season which earned the Knights a share of the NWC championship, a sectional championship and a district runner-up finish. Scholar Athletes include (top, left to right): Kole Small, Brett Schumm, Brant Richardson, Griffin Painter, Kaden Short, Dylan Hicks, Riley Saylor, and Caden Hurless. Special Awards (bottom, left to right): Kole Small (Pitching Award & 1st Team NWC), Brett Schumm (Mason Springer Leadership Award & NWC Honorable Mention), Dylan Hicks (Offensive Knight Award, Jamey Davis Loyalty Award, NWC Honorable Mention), Brant Richardson (Pitching Award & 1st Team NWC), Charles Stefanek (Jamey Davis Loyalty Award), Derek Stout (Jeff “Squirt” Royer Heart Award & NWC Honorable Mention), and Caden Hurless (Rusty Hyitt Toughness Award & 1st Team NWC). Not pictured: Griffin Painter (2nd Team NWC). Photos submitted

