State softball champs crowned

Van Wert independent sports

AKRON — Perennial powers Keystone and Hillsdale won state softball championships on Saturday, Warren Champion capped off an undefeated season with a title, and Massillon Perry needed just five innings to win a title.

Division I

Massillon Perry 11 West Chester Lakota West 1 (five innings)

Division II

Keystone 3 Beloit West Brach 2 (12 innings, second consecutive title for Keystone)

Division III

Warren Champion 9 Cardington Lincoln 4 (Note: Warren Champion finished 31-0)

Division IV

Hillsdale 5 Strasburg-Franklin 0 (Note: second title for Hillsdale in three seasons)