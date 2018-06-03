State softball champs crowned
Van Wert independent sports
AKRON — Perennial powers Keystone and Hillsdale won state softball championships on Saturday, Warren Champion capped off an undefeated season with a title, and Massillon Perry needed just five innings to win a title.
Division I
Massillon Perry 11 West Chester Lakota West 1 (five innings)
Division II
Keystone 3 Beloit West Brach 2 (12 innings, second consecutive title for Keystone)
Division III
Warren Champion 9 Cardington Lincoln 4 (Note: Warren Champion finished 31-0)
Division IV
Hillsdale 5 Strasburg-Franklin 0 (Note: second title for Hillsdale in three seasons)
POSTED: 06/03/18 at 9:20 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports