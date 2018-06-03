NW Ohio teams lose in title games

Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS — All four teams representing Northwest Ohio fell in Saturday’s OHSAA state baseball championship games at Huntington Park in Columbus.

Top ranked Wapakoneta (25-2) lost to Dayton Chaminade-Julienne 3-1 in the Division II title game. The Redskins led 1-0 entering the seventh inning, but the Eagles (24-5) plated three runs in the final inning to win it.

South Range (17-15) defeated Coldwater (26-6) 3-2 in the Division III championship game. The Raiders snapped a 2-2 tie with a run in the sixth inning to win the title.

In Division IV, Hicksville (21-6) scored a run in the third inning and three more in the fourth, but Fort Loramie (27-6) exploded for eight runs in the fifth inning in a 8-4 championship game win.

Olentangy Liberty defeated Anthony Wayne 8-1 in the Division I title game.