ACME baseball roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert 9 Lima Central Catholic 3

Hayden Maples had two hits, three RBI and scored two runs to propel the Cougars past Lima Central Catholic 9-3 on Saturday. Maples also pitched six innings and held the Thunderbirds to just four hits while striking out eight.

Van Wert will host Delphos St. John’s today.

Defiance 4 Lincolnview 3

Defiance 3 Lincolnview 2

The Lancers dropped both ends of a doubleheader at Defiance on Saturday, losing the first game 4-3, then the second game 3-2.

Lincolnview will play two at home against Ayersville today.