ACME baseball roundup
Van Wert independent sports
Van Wert 9 Lima Central Catholic 3
Hayden Maples had two hits, three RBI and scored two runs to propel the Cougars past Lima Central Catholic 9-3 on Saturday. Maples also pitched six innings and held the Thunderbirds to just four hits while striking out eight.
Van Wert will host Delphos St. John’s today.
Defiance 4 Lincolnview 3
Defiance 3 Lincolnview 2
The Lancers dropped both ends of a doubleheader at Defiance on Saturday, losing the first game 4-3, then the second game 3-2.
Lincolnview will play two at home against Ayersville today.
POSTED: 06/03/18 at 9:19 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports