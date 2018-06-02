YMCA, VWCS partner on summer camps

VW independent/submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County is teaming up with Van Wert City Schools to give local children the opportunity to spend their summer at a fun, rewarding, safe summer day camp. YMCA camp programs offer youths fun and unique experiences with an opportunity to explore the outdoors, meet new friends, discover new interests, and create memories that last a lifetime.

Summer is the ideal time for kids to get up, get out and explore. But for some kids, summer means no access to recreational and educational activities to help them learn, grow, and thrive during out-of-school time. As a result, some kids can experience learning loss and gain weight twice as fast than during the school year. Attending YMCA of Van Wert County summer camp is a wonderful opportunity for kids to keep their minds and bodies active.

“Summer camp is an excellent way to ensure kids stay engaged socially, physically, and academically throughout the summer,” says Camp Clay Director Kevin Morrison. “In our YMCA camp, kids are in a welcoming environment where they can belong, they’re building relationships, developing character and discovering their potential. We are excited to give these kids the gift of camp to keep them active and engaged all summer long.”

More information about YMCA Day Camps and other programs available at the Van Wert YMCA or Camp Clay can be found by calling 419.238.0443 or visiting www.vwymca.org. The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.