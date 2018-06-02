Van Wert rallies past Lima CC

Van Wert independent sports

LIMA — Five runs in the sixth inning and three more in the seventh sparked Van Wert to a 9-3 ACME baseball win at Lima Central Catholic on Friday.

The Cougars (1-1) trailed 2-1 entering the top of the sixth before the offense came alive.

Hayden Maples had two of Van Wert’s 10 hits in the game to go along with with a pair of RBI, while Jalen McCracken, Keaton Brown and Lawson Blackmore each had two RBI.

Maples collected the win on the mound, allowing just three hits while fanning seven.

The victory offset Thursday’s season opening 3-2 loss at Bryan. A sixth inning run by the Golden Bears proved to be the difference.

Nathan Temple had two of Van Wert’s four hits, while Lennon Bartley and Jaxson Amwig each had an RBI.

The Cougars will return to action Monday at home against Delphos St. John’s.