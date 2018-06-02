Peony Fest opens

The Van Wert Peony Festival got underway Friday under cloudy skies (above) as Festival Committee President Vicki Schulte cuts a peony-themed ribbon to open the event while members of her committee and Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce board members look on. Although a small rain shower occurred in late afternoon, that didn’t stop thousands of people (below) from coming out for the festival’s many attractions, including artwork and art activities, kids’ games and rides, good food, and a great concert by Phil Dirt & the Dozers that was the first concert of the Van Wert County Foundation’s 2018 Fountain Park Music Series (see video below). photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent