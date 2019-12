Lancers blank Knights

Lincolnview’s Gavin Carter tries to beat the tag by Crestview’s Logan Gerardot during Friday’s ACME baseball game between the two Van Wert County rivals. Jaden Youtsey pitched a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts, and the Lancers won the game 8-0. Lincolnview will play a doubleheader at Defiance today, and Crestview will return to action at Delphos Jefferson on Monday. Photo courtesy of Wyatt Richardson