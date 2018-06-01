Summer music in Fountain Park is here!

With the Peony Festival, the Fountain Park Summer Music Series will officially kick off the summer concerts in Fountain Park. Returning this Friday night is one of the all-time popular bands of the Fountain Park Music Series: Phil Dirt & the Dozers. They have been on our stage five other times since we started in 2002, but it has been five years since the Dozers last made an appearance in Van Wert.

Each year, I hear from people about how much they would love to have Phil Dirt back. I also hear from Phil Dirt how they would love to come back to Fountain Park. Some Van Wert people who have heard the band in Florida over the past few years tell me The Dozers sound better than ever! I know that many of the Peony Festival organizers are thrilled with the great music and excitement this band creates in the park.

Well, I heard you all loud and clear, so by popular demand, for the first time since 2013, Phil Dirt & the Dozers are back as the opening concert for the 2018 Fountain Park Summer Music Series.

Known as “Ohio’s largest tailgate party”, Phil Dirt & the Dozers bring the very best of classic Rock ‘n Roll from America’s golden years; much of it still very popular today. Their music crosses all generations. A Phil Dirt concert just screams summer in a park!

As always, the music begins at 7 p.m., but the fun will begin much sooner. Food trucks, displays, and activities will be surrounding the park and Central Avenue. The Peony Festival will be serving food out of the Rotary Concession Building as we draw closer to the concert time. As always during the opening concert of the season with the Peony Festival, there will be plenty of surprises along the way leading up to and during the concert.

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to reserve your seat for Phil Dirt & the Dozers. The lawn is re-scoped for hopefully better views of the concert stage for everyone. We expect a huge crowd and the excitement should fill downtown Van Wert as we lead up to the concert time.

In the worst case scenario, we have a completely rainy day, the concert would be moved inside to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. You will know if you drive by the park and there is no activity on the stage by mid-afternoon. Pray with all of us for a beautiful, sunny day and evening to kick off this big weekend in Van Wert and the beginning of our Fountain Park Summer Music Series. Looking ahead, we are off the next Friday, but we return on June 15 with The Endless Summer Band.

Also, looking ahead to Tuesday, June 5, the bigannouncement will be held as we unveil the 2018-19 Niswonger Grand Series. There are some great performances we know will ignite your excitement for the next Niswonger season. Come join us at the Niswonger, in the First Federal Lecture Hall for a light lunch, the unveiling season video, and valuable information never shared before. It will be the most exciting hour of your summer! We will be ready for you by 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 5. Share the excitement with friends and supporters of the Niswonger!

FINÉ.