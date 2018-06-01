Magazine rates VWCS 74th best in Ohio
VW independent/submitted information
U.S. News & World Reportmagazine ranked Van Wert High School 74th in the state of Ohio and 1,841st in the nation, awarding them a silver medal for “Best High Schools”.
A total of 28,813 schools were considered nationwide, with 313 Ohio schools making the rankings.
To determine the list, U.S. News considers factors such as student performance on state-required tests, graduation rate, and college readiness.
Van Wert High School boasts a 61 percent Advanced Placement® participation rate and a 98 percent graduation rate.
Click here to see the full list: U.S News Best High Schools.
