Library Summer Reading Program begins

VW independent/submitted information

Registration for the Brumback Library’s 2018 annual Summer Reading Program will officially begin today. The lovable dogs, Biscuit and Gravy from Bob Evans Farms, will join local children for Story Time at 10:30 this morning (click here for a schedule of Week 1 activities and events).

As part of the Summer Reading Program, Van Wert County children choose books from Brumback Library’s thousands of good titles to check out and read. The library has picture books and juvenile fiction books, but also offers folklore, poetry, and biographies, as well as non-fiction titles on a myriad of topics. When children return the books to the library, they list the titles on a recording sheet.

Parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and caregivers are encouraged to sit and read with their young children. Older brothers and sisters are encouraged to read to their siblings. If both are summer reading participants, they may both record these titles on their sheets. Parents are encouraged to read with their school-age children as well. Parents and children can take turns reading. Every 40 pages of a chapter book counts as one book.

Each week there will be an activity at Main Library for the Read-to-Me Group, plus a puzzle or challenge for Listening and Reading Club members at all Brumback Library sites. Thanks to the generosity of many county businesses and other donors, there will be drawings for a variety of prizes. A participant must record at least one book title on his or her sheet and complete an entry blank each week to be eligible for these drawings.

Children who read at least 20 books by Friday, July 13, will be eligible to receive a ticket to a Fort Wayne TinCaps baseball game. They will also receive a certificate at the conclusion of the program. Children who read at least 25 books will receive a gold seal on their certificate as well. Local restaurants will once again reward children with food coupons for their reading accomplishments.

Participants who have read at least 10 books are invited to register for the MapCap Puppet production of Jules’ & Verne’s Excellent Adventures on Thursday, June 14, at the Marsh Foundation Auditorium. They may also register to see Incredibles 2 on June 19 or 20, and the Fort Wayne Youtheatre production of Not So Grimm Fairy Tales on Thursday, June 28, at the Marsh Foundation Auditorium.

Children who have registered for the Summer Reading Program by June 30 and have read at least 10 books will be eligible to attend the library’s carnival at Trinity Friends Family Life Center on Wednesday, July 25.

Teenagers, young adults, and adults also have an opportunity to participate in Summer Reading. For every five books read this summer, readers may list the book titles and their name on an entry blank to enter a drawing for prizes. Details are available at the circulation desk.

Visit the Brumback Library at 215 W. Main St. in Van Wert or any of the five branches in Convoy, Middle Point, Ohio City, Willshire, or Wren to register for Summer Reading.

For more information regarding the Summer Reading Program, contact Brumback Library at 419.238.2168.