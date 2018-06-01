Camera Club talks about photo contest

The Van Wert Area Photography Club met May 24 at 114 S. Race St. The club had challenged members to bring a 4-x-6-inch print to enter in each of four categories: Mirror Image, Stormy Weather, Statues-Monuments, and Buds.

Cheryl Konst swept the competition, winning all four categories and Best of Show, which was her photo of Our Lady of Fatima statue at the entrance of the Russell’s Point harbor at Indian Lake, 261 Chase Ave. The statue and Meditation Gardens were financed by the late George B. Quatman and dedicated in 1964 as part of his “San Juan Amusement Park” entertainment site. Today the Park enjoys National Historic status.

Be sure to check Cheryl’s winning picture of the statue.

The discussion then turned to the future Decatur, Indiana, sculpture tour, which holds its grand opening on June 8. Sculpture staff said that the first three weekends will attract huge crowds and advised that the fourth or fifth weekend could be better for photographers. She said that one of the sculptures that might be of more interest to the guys was a 500-pound rhinoceros made of Harley-Davidson motorcycle parts. More on the sculptures and the date for our shoot will be published as details become available. The reader should also note that you do not have to be a member to accompany us on the shoot.

Acting Treasurer Rex Dolby reported that our checking account had grown because of two annual dues ($20 each) being added to the account. The savings account was also up 15 cents as the result of an interest payment.