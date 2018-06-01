Business Plan Challenge winners named

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Three very different businesses entered this year’s Business Plan Challenge, with Nathan Vandenbroek’s plan for Vandenbroek Family Christmas Tree Farm earning the first prize from judges Tim Slusher and Chet Straley.

Vandenbroek said he loved his own family’s tradition of going to Christmas tree farms to select a tree each holiday season — which the family then decorated together — and looked for a Christmas tree farm when he returned to the Venedocia area, but found the closest farms were in Findlay or Fort Wayne, Indiana.

“When I put the idea together it was more or less about the Christmas experience,” Vandenbroek said, noting that many of his happiest early memories were running around a Christmas tree farm with his brother, who died at the age of 5 in a car accident, riding on a wagon, drinking hot chocolate, and selecting a tree to decorate.

Vandenbroek said he currently raises sheep on his farm, but had added a donkey and has put a down payment on two reindeer for children and adults to interact with.

For winning this year’s Business Plan Challenge, Vandenbroek will receive $1,750 in reimbursable funds, which he could use to pay for his reindeer or for other business-related expenses. He will also receive business cards from Burcham Printing and a one-year membership in the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce.

Second-place winner was Stephanie Kleman of Stephanie Anne’s Boutique, which provides women’s accessories and clothing in sizes that range from small to 3X. Kleman started the boutique a year and a half ago in Delphos, but moved the store to Van Wert in April. She received $500 in reimbursable funds, some of which she said would go to purchase new clothes for a grand opening she plans in the near future.

Third-place winner was Amber Wiseman, whose Cage Signs Etc. online store makes tags for rabbits and guinea pigs and has more than 300 different designs. Wiseman said she purchased the business, and has sold her cage tags to people all over the United States and in Canada. She is also looking to expand into designs on coffee mugs and other items that could be given as prizes in shows and other events.

She won $250 in reimbursable cash for her business, and said she plans to purchase more equipment to make her cage tags.

Prize money was donated by Cool Machines, Citizens National Bank, First Federal Savings & Loan, and the Van Wert County Revolving Loan Fund.

Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Stacy Adam complimented all three entrants for their business plans.

“I was so pleased that, at the end of the day, we really felt strongly that we had three good solid business plans,” Adam said, and also complimented Jennifer Rigdon of Wright State University-Lake Campus’ Business Enterprise Center for providing six weeks of business classes to the three entrepreneurs at the VWAEDC office.