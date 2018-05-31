State Tournament games switched

Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced a schedule change for this week’s softball state tournament. On Friday, the order of the second and third game will be switched to accommodate a high school graduation. All other games, including state championship games will be played as previously scheduled.

The updated state tournament schedule is below, with changes in bold.

Friday, June 1

Division IV Semifinal: No. 1 Jeromesville Hillsdale (25-2) vs. Bradford (22-3), Fri., 10 a.m.

Division III Semifinal: No. 3 Richwood North Union (25-2) vs. No. 1 Warren Champion (29-0), Fri., 12:30 p.m.

Division IV Semifinal: Defiance Tinora (17-6) vs. No. 5 Strasburg-Franklin (22-5), Fri., 3 p.m.

Division III Semifinal: No. 4 Cardington-Lincoln (25-3) vs. Lore City Buckeye Trail (24-3), Fri., 5:30 p.m.