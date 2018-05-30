John L. Hileman

John L. Hileman, 77, of Rockford, died at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at Mercer Health in Coldwater, where he had been a patient.

He was born February 2, 1941, in Van Wert County, the son of Isaac R. and Wilma (Swoveland) Hileman, who both preceded him in death. On June 11, 1960, he married Ann Myers Hileman, who survives in Rockford.

In addition to his wife, survivors include two daughters and three sons Debbie (Jay) Julow of Northville, Michigan, Janice (Michael) Stephenson of Fort Wayne, Indiana, John (Tammy) Hileman II of Celina, Rick Hileman of Battle Creek, Michigan, and Jim (Elena De La Rosa Blanco) Hileman of Washington, D.C.; 10 grandchildren; a great grandchild; one brother, David (Barb) Hileman; and a sister-in-law, Cindy (Ed) Hileman Alspaugh.

A brother, Dean Hileman, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 2, at Rockford United Methodist Church, with Pastor Chip Steffy officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Tabor Cemetery near Decatur.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Friday, June 1, and an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Rockford Methodist Church’s Kids’ Club, its youth group, the Henderson Project, the Memorial Fund, or the Building Project.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.