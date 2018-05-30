Harold Gordon Wyandt

Harold Gordon “Whitey” Wyandt, 86, of West Liberty, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 18, 2018.

He was born July 14, 1931, in Van Wert, the son of the Rev. Harold and Norma Robeson Wyandt, who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Marcia Michael; and one brother, Michael Stemen.

On October 17, 1954, he married the former Glenna Waltzer in Bellefontaine, and she survives, along with two daughters, Deb (Tim) Reeves of South Carolina and Lori (Mark) Jeffers of West Liberty; one son, Doug (Julie) Wyandt of West Virginia; a sister, Marjorie (James) Wollet of Convoy; eight grandchildren, Danielle Reeves, Mikayla Wyandt, Katelyn Wyandt, Wes Wyandt, Sam (Nicole) Jeffers, John Jeffers, Alicia Jeffers, and Brisley Jeffers; four great-grandchildren, Brayden, Uriah, Trevor, and Kaidee; and a sister-in-law, Marjorie Stemen of Mississippi.

He was a graduate of West Liberty High School and worked at Holden Brothers as a welder when, in 1952, he was called to active duty in Korea, serving in Ambulance Company, 7th Medical Battalion. He was manager at the Ohio Caverns, worked construction for Orrie Harshbarger, was a self-employed finish carpenter, and manager of GreenHills Apartments.

He enjoyed traveling and camping with his wife, Glenna, working on remodeling projects around their home, as well as relaxing to watch the birds and squirrels, and spending time with his family. In years’ past, enjoyed spending time out at the Summit with Ben Grimes and friends.

He attended South Union Church of West Liberty.

Family and friends gathered privately for a service at Jennings Farley & Seeley Funeral Home in West Liberty. Burial was in Highland Memorial Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: Universal Hospice of Bellefontaine or South Union Church of West Liberty.