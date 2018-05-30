ACME baseball season underway

Van Wert independent sports

The ACME summer baseball season didn’t begin the way Crestview and Lincolnview would have liked, as both teams suffered losses in their respective season openers.

Visiting Wayne Trace topped Crestview 8-2 on Monday, while Parkway defeated the host Lancers 8-5.

Weather permitting, Lincolnview will play at Celina tonight, while Crestview is off until Friday, when the Knights host the Lancers.

Van Wert’s ACME season is scheduled to begin tonight at home against Delphos Jefferson.