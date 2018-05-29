Ruth A. Speakman

Ruth A. Speakman of Delphos died Sunday morning, May 27, 2018.

She was born May 16,1955, in Van Wert, the daughter of George “Tom” and Jennie L. (Foster) Speakman, who are both deceased.

Surviving are three sisters, Gina Speakman of Van Wert, Linda Speakman of Delphos, and Emma (Doug) Fosnaugh of Decatur, Indiana.

Funeral services will 1:30 p.m. Friday June 1, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Dan Newell officiating. Burial will be in Middle Creek Cemetery in Grover Hill.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Thursday May 31, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Compassion International or Gideons International.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.