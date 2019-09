Baseball, Softball State Tournaments set

Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS — Three area teams – top ranked Wapakoneta, No. 6 Coldwater and No. 9 Hicksville – will represent the Northwest region at the 2018 OHSAA Baseball State Tournament at Huntington Park in Columbus this week.

Hicksville will take on Whiteoak in Division IV action Thursday at 1 p.m., Coldwater will square off against Minford in Division III Thursday at 4 p.m., and Wapakoneta will play Circleville Friday at 4 p.m. Winners will play for the state title on Saturday.

Below is the full schedule of games for baseball, and the schedule for the 2018 OHSAA Softball State Tournament at Akron Firestone Stadium Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tinora is the only area team in the state semifinals.

Baseball

Division IV

Garfield Heights Trinity (22-3) vs. No. 15 Fort Loramie (25-6), Thursday, 10 a.m.

No. 9 Hicksville (20-5) vs. No. 1 Mowrystown Whiteoak (28-2), Thursday, 1 p.m.

Division IV State Championship: Saturday, 10 a.m.

Division III

No. 6 Coldwater (25-6) vs. No. 12 Minford (24-2), Thursday, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati Madeira (21-6) vs. Canfield South Range (16-15), Thursday, 7 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Division I

Medina Highland (19-9) vs. No. 2 Powell Olentangy Liberty (26-4), Friday, 10 a.m.

No. 8 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (25-4) vs. No. 7 Mason (26-5), Friday, 1 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Saturday, 4 p.m.

Division II

No. 1 Wapakoneta (22-1) vs. Circleville (19-10), Friday, 4 p.m.

No. 17 Tallmadge (18-11) vs. Dayton Chaminade Julienne (22-5), Friday, 7 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Softball

Division II

Beloit West Branch (26-3) vs. No. 8 Plain City Jonathan Alder (21-6), Thursday, 10 a.m.

No. 1 LaGrange Keystone (32-0) vs. Lancaster Fairfield Union (14-10), Thursday, 12:30 p.m.

State Final: Saturday, 10 a.m.

Division I

No. 3 Perrysburg (30-2) vs. West Chester Lakota West (25-3), Thursday, 3 p.m.

Ashville Teays Valley (23-3) vs. Massillon Perry (23-5), Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

State Final: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Division IV

No. 1 Jeromesville Hillsdale (24-2) vs. Bradford (22-3), Friday, 10 a.m.

Defiance Tinora (17-6) vs. No. 5 Strasburg-Franklin (20-5), Friday, 12:30 p.m.

State Final: Saturday, 4 p.m.

Division III

No. 3 Richwood North Union (25-2) vs. No. 1 Warren Champion (29-0), Friday, 3 p.m.

No. 4 Cardington-Lincoln (25-3) vs. Lore City Buckeye Trail (22-3), Friday, 5:30 p.m.

State Final: Saturday, 7 p.m.