Memorial Day services set in VW County

Van Wert independent

Several communities in Van Wert County will be having Memorial Day remembrances today for members of the United States military who gave their lives in service to their country.

Service times and location are as follows:

9:30 a.m. — Convoy Veterans Parade on Tully Street.

10:30 a.m. – Ohio City at Woodlawn Cemetery.

10:30 a.m. – Willshire in village.

10:45 a.m. – Van Wert in Woodland Cemetery.

11 a.m. – Delphos at Veterans Memorial Park.

11 a.m. – Venedocia in Venedocia Cemetery.

Several Memorial Day ceremonies will end with lunch served at veterans group posts, including at American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert.