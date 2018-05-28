Dorothy Singer-Pease

Dorothy Singer-Pease, 97, of Phoenix, Arizona, and formerly of Grover Hill, died September 25, 2016.

She was born July 5, 1919, in Van Wert, the daughter of Dennie and Edith (Baer) Baker, who both preceded her in death. She married Dale Pease, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include a daughter, Diane (Joe) Wolfe of Phoenix; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A sister, Inez Baker; and one brother, Jim Baker, also preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 2, at Middle Creek United Methodist Church in Grover Hill, with Pastor Eileen Kochensparger presiding. Burial will follow in Middle Creek Cemetery in Grover Hill.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.