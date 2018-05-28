Crestview graduates receive diplomas

Van Wert independent

CONVOY — Crestview High School’s Class of 2018 graduated during a combined baccalaureate/commencement exercise held Saturday evening in the high school gymnasium.

After graduating seniors processed in to Edward Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstances”, Senior Class President Elizabeth Boroff officially opened the ceremonies.

Pastor Chad Strabbing of St. Paul’s Reformed Church then gave the traditional baccalaureate address, followed by the choir and Knight Vision, under the direction of Danielle Hancock, singing a Mac Huff arrangement of “You Will be Found.”

Honor students Ashley Bowen, Abigail Bagley, Haley Michaud, and Kara Strabbing then spoke to their classmates about graduation and what it means to them, followed by the presentation of the class by Principal Michael Biro.

Following Biro’s presentation, his final one as high school principal, members of the Crestview Local Board of Education (President John Auld, Vice President Lori Bittner, and members Nan Grace, Andy Perrott, and Jake Sawmiller) presented diplomas to the 71 graduating seniors in the Class of 2018.

Biro then presented outstanding senior awards and the class and those present sang the school “Alma Mater” accompanied by the Crestview Band.

Student Council President Allison McCoy then gave closing remarks and seniors tossed their mortarboards before recessing for the final time in their high school careers.